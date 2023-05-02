FCS additional bond issue passes

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City Schools additional bond issue was approved by voters in the district Tuesday according to unofficial results.

The 1.7 mill issue passed, 1,198-1,104, according to results from the Greene and Montgomery county boards of election. Greene County voters approved the tax 1,127-995, while Montgomery County voters were against it, 109-71.

The levy will generate around $1.27 million annually for 34 years and cost the owner of a $100,000 home around $59.60 a year.

The new bond issue will not raise taxes for district residents, according to Fairborn Schools Treasurer Kevin Philo, as the tax would not be collected until January 2027, the same time as a current 2 mill levy will expire.

The tax will provide funds needed for the new Fairborn High School building. District officials had cut some items because of the rising inflation and lack of sufficient funds from the bond issue passed in November 2020.

According to superintendent Gene Lolli, inflation has caused everything from roofing to flooring supplies to increase.

