Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

The 34th Annual Fairborn Hall of Honor induction ceremony honored seven individuals last Friday. Col. Roger W. Thornberry, Linda Riney Haisley, Steven B. Edwards, Sean P. Kelley, Wendi Williams Kirsch, Edward L. Gibbons, and Glenn V. Oakley were all enshrined for the professional career achievements, community service, and pride in the school community. Gibbons and Kirsch spoke with classes at Fairborn High School on Friday sharing their life experiences.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

The 34th Annual Fairborn Hall of Honor induction ceremony honored seven individuals last Friday. Col. Roger W. Thornberry, Linda Riney Haisley, Steven B. Edwards, Sean P. Kelley, Wendi Williams Kirsch, Edward L. Gibbons, and Glenn V. Oakley were all enshrined for the professional career achievements, community service, and pride in the school community. Gibbons and Kirsch spoke with classes at Fairborn High School on Friday sharing their life experiences.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

The 34th Annual Fairborn Hall of Honor induction ceremony honored seven individuals last Friday. Col. Roger W. Thornberry, Linda Riney Haisley, Steven B. Edwards, Sean P. Kelley, Wendi Williams Kirsch, Edward L. Gibbons, and Glenn V. Oakley were all enshrined for the professional career achievements, community service, and pride in the school community. Gibbons and Kirsch spoke with classes at Fairborn High School on Friday sharing their life experiences.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

The 34th Annual Fairborn Hall of Honor induction ceremony honored seven individuals last Friday. Col. Roger W. Thornberry, Linda Riney Haisley, Steven B. Edwards, Sean P. Kelley, Wendi Williams Kirsch, Edward L. Gibbons, and Glenn V. Oakley were all enshrined for the professional career achievements, community service, and pride in the school community. Gibbons and Kirsch spoke with classes at Fairborn High School on Friday sharing their life experiences.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

The 34th Annual Fairborn Hall of Honor induction ceremony honored seven individuals last Friday. Col. Roger W. Thornberry, Linda Riney Haisley, Steven B. Edwards, Sean P. Kelley, Wendi Williams Kirsch, Edward L. Gibbons, and Glenn V. Oakley were all enshrined for the professional career achievements, community service, and pride in the school community. Gibbons and Kirsch spoke with classes at Fairborn High School on Friday sharing their life experiences.

Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools The 34th Annual Fairborn Hall of Honor induction ceremony honored seven individuals last Friday. Col. Roger W. Thornberry, Linda Riney Haisley, Steven B. Edwards, Sean P. Kelley, Wendi Williams Kirsch, Edward L. Gibbons, and Glenn V. Oakley were all enshrined for the professional career achievements, community service, and pride in the school community. Gibbons and Kirsch spoke with classes at Fairborn High School on Friday sharing their life experiences. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools The 34th Annual Fairborn Hall of Honor induction ceremony honored seven individuals last Friday. Col. Roger W. Thornberry, Linda Riney Haisley, Steven B. Edwards, Sean P. Kelley, Wendi Williams Kirsch, Edward L. Gibbons, and Glenn V. Oakley were all enshrined for the professional career achievements, community service, and pride in the school community. Gibbons and Kirsch spoke with classes at Fairborn High School on Friday sharing their life experiences. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools The 34th Annual Fairborn Hall of Honor induction ceremony honored seven individuals last Friday. Col. Roger W. Thornberry, Linda Riney Haisley, Steven B. Edwards, Sean P. Kelley, Wendi Williams Kirsch, Edward L. Gibbons, and Glenn V. Oakley were all enshrined for the professional career achievements, community service, and pride in the school community. Gibbons and Kirsch spoke with classes at Fairborn High School on Friday sharing their life experiences. Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools The 34th Annual Fairborn Hall of Honor induction ceremony honored seven individuals last Friday. Col. Roger W. Thornberry, Linda Riney Haisley, Steven B. Edwards, Sean P. Kelley, Wendi Williams Kirsch, Edward L. Gibbons, and Glenn V. Oakley were all enshrined for the professional career achievements, community service, and pride in the school community. Gibbons and Kirsch spoke with classes at Fairborn High School on Friday sharing their life experiences.