Wright’s character imprinted on Xenia football

XENIA — Tremell Wright applied his stamp onto Xenia football.

The senior, a first-team All-Ohio player in 2022, set several school records as one of the key members of the Buccaneers’ 2022 class which produced the first recognized 10-0 regular season record in school history.

As a wide receiver, he set the new marks for receiving yards in a season (1,128) and in a career (1,774), receptions in a season (60) and career (104), as well as touchdowns for a season (17). On defense his 12 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns, showed how often he was in the right place to make plays.

And without being too vocal, Wright’s stamp also involves the character he impressed upon others.

“He was able to take a selflessness approach that we talk about in our program,” Xenia football head coach Maurice Harden said. “That ‘When I play, this is something I’m going to do what’s best for our team and do what’s best for me. Putting our team, our program, our community over myself, and I’m going to be great at what you ask me to do.’ ”

Wright has gotten an opportunity to leave a positive impact on another group as he announced his commitment to play at Snow College during a signing ceremony on Tuesday.

Snow is a two-year junior college located in Ephraim, Utah, outside of Provo. A chance to get away from home, he plans to play safety there and let that journey play out to figure out his next step after.

“I personally looked them up myself,” Wright said. “There were a few schools that kept in touch with me, but I feel like this was a great place to be in school.”

Originally starting high school as a defensive back, he moved to quarterback four weeks into his sophomore season. He then moved to wide receiver without ever having played the position. He ran through secondaries of the Miami Valley League for two seasons and twice was a first-team all-conference performer on offense after earning the same honor for his defensive play as a sophomore.

He caught several memorable passes, most notably the game winning touchdown against Tippecanoe in 2022 to complete a comeback win for the Buccaneers in a showdown between two of the top teams in the state. The play is at the top of Wright’s list of memories.

The team’s only loss, however, is what sticks in his mind as one of the best lessons he has learned.

“It kind of made me who I am for the rest of my senior year,” Wright said. “Losing is what really makes you who you are. Winning is just winning. Losing makes you mad and makes you sad, but you’ve got to overcome that stuff.”

Harden gave a short speech at the beginning of Wright’s signing ceremony. He said the day after he was hired in January 2021, the first player he was told about was Wright and his abilities on the field.

While he didn’t get disappointed by his play, Harden said getting to know him beyond being his coach has left a more lasting impression about him.

“That’s what I’m more thankful about anything else is the fact that not only could we show him how to do something new which he said he did not know to play receiver, but to be able to show him different things that he knows now to help him become a great young man,” Harden said.

Wright’s teammates enjoyed sharing some of their favorite memories together as they gathered before Tuesday’s ceremony in support for his decision.

They remembered the big catches as well, but they also recognized the effort Wright put in to get better and equated the relationship between the two for others.

“Stay consistent in what you do,” Wright said of his work ethic. “Yes, be outspoken and speak up. Even though I don’t like speaking much, being outspoken can be big. But show up. You can’t do anything without showing up.”

Wright did show up. And not only is his stamp all over the Xenia record book because he did, it’s shows up on those closest to him as well.

Wright on the football field set numerous school records in becoming one of the best wide receivers in school history.