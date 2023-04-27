Collecting treasures and auction day

Matthew 6:19-21 “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys, and where thieves do not break in or steal; for where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

The auction business is fascinating! In my job I get to meet so many wonderful people, go to so many neat places and see so many intriguing things. Over the years we have sold a wide variety of personal property including jars of expensive marbles, old historical photos, collector cars, antique furniture, box lots of books, and barns full of relics from a day gone by. But one thing I have learned perusing all of this interesting memorabilia is that none of it will last forever.

I have been enjoying working my way through the book of Matthew. I usually read the passage early in the week and then mull it around in my mind before putting my thoughts on paper. It is interesting how God often gives me experiences that provide insight or illustration into the passage at hand. Last week I encountered another one of those experiences.

It was a very busy week for us and Wednesday morning I set out for the site of our nearby auction. It was a gorgeous day and I was excited to arrive at my destination. When I pulled into the drive I gazed at the beautiful homeplace and knew it would be a good day! Old time auctions on gorgeous days rock!

We finished setting up and I took a walk around to familiarize myself with the landscape and the items we would be selling. I couldn’t help noticing what time had done to many of the pieces scattered around the barn. Once shiny metal objects had dulled and piles of once-new items lay dejected in heaps. All of these things would sell, but time and use had stolen the pristine sheen present when they were purchased new.

Life is full of stuff. We need much of it to live, but Jesus warned His disciples not to put too much stock in the material things of this life or to let them control their actions and attitudes. Nothing lasts forever, and we can’t rely on our possessions to keep us safe or make us happy. They have no eternal value.

Instead, Jesus taught, “Store up for yourselves treasures in heaven.” Use your time, talents and money to contribute to the things that God values. The dividends of these investments will last forever. They are treasures that will not be stolen, rust, or end up in discarded piles.

Not only that, but what you love will control you. More stuff brings more responsibility and the time and effort spent to organize and protect personal possessions takes away from what is better and more profitable. You cannot serve two masters!

I still really love auctions and especially on gorgeous days! But every auction is a good reminder. Stuff is stuff and it won’t last forever. The wise person holds material things loosely,

and pursues the accumulation of heavenly treasures. Investing in God’s kingdom pleases the Lord. As Jesus said, “Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

Love,

Mama

Sandra Sheridan is a midwest wife and mother of five. She shares her letters to her children with our readers. Visit her at www.VersesFromMama.com.