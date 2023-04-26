Fairborn hall set to induct seven

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City Schools’ annual Hall of Honor program will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 in the Fairborn High School auditorium.

The following individuals will be inducted into the Hall of Honor Class of 2023: Steven B. Edwards, Edward L. Gibbons, Linda Riney Haisley, Sean P. Kelley, Wendi Williams Kirsch, Glenn V. Oakley, and Col. Roger “Tug” Thornberry (US Army, ret.).

Edwards graduated in 1982 from Baker High School and earned a bachelor of fine arts in broadcasting from the University of Cincinnati. He was employed at LexisNexis and NCR and is retired from Winnsupply Distributing Company in Dayton. He is currently employed at American Supply Association.

Gibbons graduated from Livingston High School, earned a bachelor of arts from Cedarville College and a master of education from Wright State University. He was a teacher, principal and director of business affairs, personnel and technology for Fairborn City Schools.

Haisley graduated in 1971 from Baker High School and holds a certified medical assistant license. She is a registered electroencephalographic technologist and has worked at local medical facilities including Greene Memorial, Dayton Children’s, and Kettering hospitals.

Kelley graduated in 1997 from Fairborn High School and earned a bachelor of music education, a master of music and a doctorate of musical arts in conducting. He is the associate professor of music and director of athletic bands at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois.

Kirsch graduated in 1975 from Baker High School and earned a bachelor of science in education in Arizona. She was the GRADS coordinator and teacher at Greene County Career Center and for 16 years was the co-advisor of Fairborn High School’s senior classes.

Oakley graduated in 1973 from Baker High School and earned a bachelor of arts in journalism from the University of Montana. He is a free-lance writer and photographer and his work has been published in major magazines and books. He is also the producer of short films.

Thornberry graduated in 1960 from Fairborn High School and holds BS and MS degrees and is a graduate of the Army War College. He served 27 years of active duty in the Army with deployments in Korea and Vietnam and in the US Army Central Command.

