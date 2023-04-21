Cedarville WBB leads nation in FT shooting

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University ended the 2022-23 season No. 1 in free throw percentage across all divisions of NCAA women’s basketball.

The Lady Jackets converted 264-of-315 charity tosses for an .838 accuracy.

CU was one of three Division II programs to top the .800 mark. The others were Belmont Abbey (.819) and Michigan Tech (.800).

Only two other teams in the country are in that elite group — Lehigh (.807) and Iowa State (.803) — both of which are in Division I. The top Division III school was Muskingum (.790).

The team’s free throw percentage wipes out the previous school record of .778 set during the 2010-11 campaign.

Finishing the season strong from the stripe, the Lady Jackets converted 72-of-79 (.911) in their last five games and 106-of-118 (.898) in their last ten.

The women were perfect in five contests with a high of 14-of-14 at Findlay. They knocked down 19-of-20 free throws against eventual national champion Ashland.

Cedarville finished the 2022-23 campaign with a 7-19 overall record and 5-15 in G-MAC play. The school hired Addy Miller as its new head coach on March 22.