B-W Greenway plans tours

FAIRBORN — B-W Greenway Community Land Trust has planned a pair of tours this week.

Walking tours of the Hebble Creek Reserve and Community Park Reserve have been scheduled to assist artists to experience the beautiful features of the reserves for the B-W Greenway/Fairborn Art Association 2023 Juried Art Competition. The tour will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 21 starting at Hebble Creek Reserve, using the Spangler Road entrance.

The tour will continue at 11:15 a.m. at Community Park Reserve.

Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable walking attire and boots. For more information regarding the juried art competition, visit www.bwgreenway.org or call 937-281-1313.