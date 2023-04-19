Submitted photo

The Federal Reserve Banks of Cleveland and Cincinnati recently donated 129 laptop computers to Central State University. The computers will be used by students in need. The Federal Reserve Banks remove all data from the laptops before donating. The CSU Information Technology Department then does a second cleanse. Central State University students in need of a laptop may receive one at the Information Technology Department in Lionel H. Newsome Hall, 1400 Brush Run Road. Pictured are CSU Vice President for Institutional Advancement Tiffiney Gray, Director of Corporate Partnerships Kim Jones, Student Government President Ocean Washington, Student Government PR Chairperson Alexis Walter, Ms. CSU Daniella Dorsette, Federal Reserve Bank Cleveland IT Manager Danette Boone, and Federal Reserve Bank Cincinnati IT Asset Manager Analyst Mark Pryor.