Fairborn overcomes three-run deficit to beat Stebbins

FAIRBORN — The Skyhawks stormed back in the bottom of the seventh with a four-run frame to complete a 7-6 win against visiting Stebbins on Friday.
Fairborn grabbed its first lead at 3-2 in the third on a two-out single to right field by David Richardson.
Stebbins re-tied the game in the fourth and went ahead after scoring three in the fifth aided by several stolen bases and sacrifice flies. The score remained 6-3 into Fairborn’s final chance where the Skyhawks were able to pick up its third win in Miami Valley League play.
Hayden Arndts, Reuben Marquess and Richardson all had a RBI hit.
Kannon Reese started and struck out seven, many of which came in the early innings. Parker Keeton relieved him and kept his team close by not allowing a run over the final 2 2/3 innings.
Fairborn only had five hits and three walks, but made the most of their opportunities on the basepaths.
