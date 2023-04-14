Fairborn overcomes three-run deficit to beat Stebbins

FAIRBORN — The Skyhawks stormed back in the bottom of the seventh with a four-run frame to complete a 7-6 win against visiting Stebbins on Friday.

Fairborn grabbed its first lead at 3-2 in the third on a two-out single to right field by David Richardson.

Stebbins re-tied the game in the fourth and went ahead after scoring three in the fifth aided by several stolen bases and sacrifice flies. The score remained 6-3 into Fairborn’s final chance where the Skyhawks were able to pick up its third win in Miami Valley League play.

Hayden Arndts, Reuben Marquess and Richardson all had a RBI hit.

Kannon Reese started and struck out seven, many of which came in the early innings. Parker Keeton relieved him and kept his team close by not allowing a run over the final 2 2/3 innings.

Fairborn only had five hits and three walks, but made the most of their opportunities on the basepaths.

Fairborn junior Xavier McDougle runs down a ball in leftfield and throws it back toward the infield. Awaiting the pitch is Fairborn junior Reuben Marquess, who went 2-for-4 in the win. Fairborn junior Kannon Reeser (22) and sophomore Cayden Bailey (3) keep the Stebbins baserunner in a rundown between third and home and would get the out after he ran outside of the baseline to avoid a tag attempt. Winding up his delivery on the game’s opening pitch is Fairborn junior Kannon Reeser.