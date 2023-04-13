Woofstock coming April 21

FAIRBORN — Woofstock, a dog-friendly music festival, is scheduled for 4-10 p.m. Friday, April 21.

The event will feature food trucks, drinks, and live music from local reggae bands.

According to Fairborn Parks and Recreation Office Assistant Kara Willis, “this is the second or third year” they’ve been hosting the event. The festival took off for a time due to the COVID pandemic, but organizers excited to resume the yearly celebration.

The event is both dog and kid friendly, so everyone is invited to enjoy the weather and one of several food trucks that will be made available for guests.

According to Willis, admission is free, with the option to purchase beer tickets for $5. Tickets can be redeemed for one beer per ticket at the beer garden that will be available all day.

For the pets invited to the festival, there will be dog vendors set up as well.

“Dog rescue, dog treats, dog bandanas, and pet insurance,” are just a few of the vendors that will be in attendance, according to Willis.

Two local bands, The Flew Crew and The Ark Band, will be there playing reggae-style music. The first will be performing from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the next will perform from 7:30 to 9:30.

The event will be located in downtown Fairborn at 103 W. Main St.

