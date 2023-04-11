Knights win as school honors late staff member

XENIA — A shutout thrown by Jacob Thompson capped off a memorable and enjoyable evening at Athletes In Action’s Gradys Field on Tuesday as Legacy Christian celebrated #fecherstrong.

The freshman went the distance in striking out seven and allowing five hits in a 2-0 win against Miami Valley Christian Academy for the Knights.

“Jacob just battled all night and you couldn’t ask for anything better from a freshman to go out and pitch a shutout on a night like this when emotions and their nerves are high,” head coach Shawn Hershner said. “I just couldn’t be happier for him and I’m very proud of him.”

Legacy Christian honored Brian Fecher, the school’s secondary principal, who died on Saturday. Originally planned to be a fundraiser to assist with Fecher’s cancer battle, a celebration was organized with his wife and all 13 of his sons and daughters present. A near capacity crowd worn lime green colored shirts created for the occasion.

Timothy Chavies drove in the game’s only runs during the bottom of the fifth. With runners on first and second and two outs, Chavies hit a first-pitch line drive into the right-centerfield gap.

Michael Little, who beat out a double play two at-bats prior to keep the inning going, scored to break the tie and David Cancino raced from first and just slid head-first safely under the tag to make it a two-RBI single.

Hershner called the hit clutch and was happy with the patience his team has shown at the plate in getting over struggles to start the season.

“The hits will come,” he said. “You’ve got to be patient and you can’t press too hard. You got to wait for your pitch and then be smart on the base paths. That’s what that was right there.”

Thompson followed by turning down MVCA in order for a shutdown frame. He allowed two of the first three to reach in the seventh but enduced two pop ups, the latter of which he caught himself to close out the win.

The Legacy Christian athletics logo along with the words #fecherstrong were displayed on t-shirts worn by many in attendance at Tuesday’s game. Keegan Fecher, Brian’s son, threw out a first pitch with several members of his family standing behind him prior to the start of the game. David Cancino makes a backhanded, no-look grab of a bouncing ball at shortstop.