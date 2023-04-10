Ackley’s school record highlights showing at Lee

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Savannah Ackley’s school record performance in the 10K took top billing for Cedarville at the Lee Flames Invitational.

She led a strong Lady Jacket contingent with a winning time of 34:57.13 to nip the previous program record by 0.94 seconds.

Older sister Alayna Ackley was the runner-up in 35:08.87 – No. 3 on the program’s all-time list.

Bethany Sholl finished seventh in 36:03.12 with all three runners meeting the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard.

In the field events, Hannah Willow was the runner-up in the high jump with a mark of 5-1 (1.55 meters).

Sarah Hannay’s heave in the hammer of 162-6 (49.53m) placed third and is the third-best throw in school history.

Cedarville placed fourth in the 28-team field.

Leist reaches qualifying time

Evan Leist hit the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark in the 10,000 meters as the Yellow Jackets’ top effort at the Lee Flames Invitational.

Leist placed fourth with a time of 29:51.58 – No. 3 on the program’s all-time list.

Jaden Johnson was eighth in the 200 meters in 21.82 seconds which is the fourth-fastest performance in school history.

He was joined by Jeremy Johnson, Ben Hulbert, and Trey Gruet to win the 4 x 400 meter relay in 3:27.0.

Cedarville ended up seventh of 27 schools in the team standings.

Yellow Jackets softball remains in first

Dana Bertke totaled six hits on the day and Cedarville secured a pair of two-run G-MAC wins against Ashland at home.

CU is 14-16 overall and 8-2 G-MAC with 10 victories in the last 12 outings after the 5-3 and 4-2 victories.

Bertke went 4-for-4 in the opener while Kaley Clark and Arica Flaugher each delivered two-run doubles.

Sophia Hevel tripled and scored, and Faith Bergner had an RBI single.

Emily Blake, 2-2, got the win in relief and starter Adaline Ziehmer returned to get her second save.

In the second game, winning pitcher Casey Bertke went the distance with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Baseball splits at Ohio Dominican

Cedarville held on to win the first game of a G-MAC twinbill at Ohio Dominican and then dropped an extra inning affair in the nightcap following a big comeback.

Lucas Rotello enjoyed a monster day at the plate with eight hits including a 6-for-6 showing in the second game.

The Yellow Jackets squeaked out a 4-3 victory in the seven-inning opener.

Reid Hale posted his third save by ending the game with a strikeout when the Panthers had the bases loaded and two runs in.

Winning pitcher Tanner Gillis fanned four in five innings.

In the second game, the Jackets scored six unearned runs with two outs in the ninth inning to forge a 9-9 deadlock. ODU went on to win 11-9 with a two-run homer in the 11th.

Rotello piled up six hits including a double, three RBI, and a run scored.

Alan Perry added two hits for Cedarville, which is now 8-24 overall and 4-12 in the G-MAC.

Scarbrough ties for sixth at ODU

Caden Scarbrough shot 73-72-145 (+1) to tie for sixth place individually at the Ohio Dominican Bill Blazer Memorial.

Cedarville turned in 296-305-601 to finish seventh in the 12-team event at the 6,757 yard, par 72 Urbana Country Club.

Sam Evans carded 74-78-152 (+8) as did Cody Cogdill with 73-79-152 (+8).

Caleb Stimmel, 76-78, and Will Evans, 77-77, were both at 154 (+10).

Dylan Ledford played as an individual and tied for 13th place at 74-73-147 (+3).

Isaak Ramsey shot 78-77-155 (+11) and Daniel Bailey turned in 78-79-157 (+13).