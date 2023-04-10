Greene County baseball, softball leaders — Sports Digest: April 10, 2023

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOLS

SATURDAY

Baseball

Beavercreek 6, Xenia 0

Owen Roether shut down the Xenia offense with eight strikeouts over four innings in his start for Beavercreek.

Shaun Morse drove in three runs and Parker Shannon had three hits for the Beavers.

Fairborn 9, Oakwood 7

Reuben Marquess, Xavier McDougle and Andrew Schmidt all drove in multiple runs as the Skyhawks pulled off a big non-league win at home.

Dayton Christian 11, Legacy Christian 1

David Norris got the only hit for the Knights in the loss, which was a makeup contest of a rained out game from Tuesday.

David Cancino added to his team run total as the only LCA player to cross the plate.

Boys Lacrosse

Newark 4, Xenia 2

Kaleb Martin scored both goals for Xenia during the first half in the loss at home.

Gabe Funk forced two turnovers to help keep the Bucs in the game late.

Softball

Obion County 1, Beavercreek 0

The Beavers finished up play at the Raptor Classic by going 1-2 against tough competition.

Haley Ferguson continued her run of top play this season by getting both of the Beavers only hits, a pair of doubles, while also taking the circle and striking out 11 hitters over six innings.

Cedarville 20, New Miami 2 (Game 1)

Cedarville 15, New Miami 3 (Game 2)

Adyson Rodgers had a dream day swinging the bat during the doubleheader to lead the Indians’ offense.

Rodgers in the two games combined to go 8-for-8 with 12 RBI and six runs scored. She hit a home run in both games, a three-run shot in game one and an inside the park grand slam during the second game, as well as a triple in game two.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

TUESDAY

Baseball

Cedarville at West Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Troy at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Fairbanks at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Miami Valley at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Piqua, 5 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Miamisburg, 7 p.m.

Xenia at Clinton Massie, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Princeton at Bellbrook, 6 p.m.

Softball

Beavercreek at Springboro, 5 p.m.

Franklin at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Trotwood at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at West Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Troy at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Fairbanks, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Piqua, 5 p.m.

Dayton Christian at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Beavercreek at Springboro, 4 p.m.

Bellbrook at Monroe, 4 p.m.

Stebbins at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

West Jefferson at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Sidney, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Springfield at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Monroe, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Miamisburg at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Softball

Springfield at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Monroe, 5 p.m.

Thurgood Marshall at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Newton, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Beavercreek at Indian Hill, 4 p.m.

Chaminade Julienne at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Cedarville at Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Dixie, 4:30 p.m.

Trotwood at Yellow Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

St. Xavier at Beavercreek, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball

Greeneview at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Dayton Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Milford, 7 p.m.

Madeira at Bellbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Carroll at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Oakwood at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Dayton Christian, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Centerville at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Bellbrook at Oakwood, 4 p.m.

Stivers at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Fairborn, 4:30 p.m.

Greenon at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Chaminade Julienne at Yellow Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Xenia at Greenville, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at Fairmont Quad Meet, 4 p.m.

BRIEFS

XACC hosting golf outing

Jasper Hills Golf Course will host the 2023 Spring Golf Outing for the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held on May 17. It will use a shotgun start format or four-player teams starting at 9 a.m. Practice areas will be free to all pre-registered players, and raffles and other contests will be held.

Cost for an individual player is $85 and teams will be $340. Registration deadline is May 5. For more information, see the XACC website at www.xacc.com .

Wright State holding volleyball camps

Kindergarten through high school students may participate in separate volleyball clinics run by the Wright State University volleyball team in June and July.

One session will be held for high school students only on June 5. All skills and separate individual skills camps will take place from June 6-9 for sixth grade through 12th together, as well as an additional all skills session from July 28-30.

A youth camp for kindergarten through sixth graders will be run on July 27.

All grades are considered as of Fall 2023. To sign up and for more information on fees and start times, visit www.raidervolleyballcamps.com .

Junior Golf Camp at Beavercreek GC

Two instructional camps will be conducted in the summer months for youth golfers at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The first camp will run from June 12-14, with the second going from July 17-19. Both will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day.

Lunch will be provided after all sessions. Campers will also receive a pair of shoes, hat, t-shirt and a round on the golf course.

For more information on signing up, visit www.beavercreekgolfclub.com/clinics_camps/ .

Spring sports schedules/results needed

GREENE COUNTY STATS LEADERS

(Through Sunday games)

BASEBALL

HITTING

Average

1. Brayden King (BVC), .722 (13-18)

2. Ben Myers (GRE), .538 (7-13)

3. Luke Benetis (BEL), .476 (10-21)

Home Runs

t1. Johnny Deszcz (BEL), 1

t1. Brayden Hubbell (BEL), 1

t1. Jarrod Mays (GRE), 1

t1. Blake Oberding (BEL), 1

t1. Austin Papalios (BVC), 1

RBI

t1. Shaun Morse (BVC), 10

t1. Adam Newell (XEN, 10

t3. Luke Benetis (BEL), 9

t3. Xavier McDougle (FAI), 9

PITCHING

Wins

t1. Luke Benetis (BEL), 2

t1. Bennett LaPalm (BEL) 2

t1. Owen Roether (BVC), 2

ERA

1. Owen Roether (BVC), 0.00 (13IP)

2. Ethan Wells (XEN), 0.64 (11IP)

3. Bennett LaPalm (BEL), 1.27 (11IP)

Strikeouts

1. Bennett LaPalm (BEL), 21

2. Luke Benetis (BEL), 14

3. Stevie Kleman (XEN), 13

SOFTBALL

HITTING

Average

t1. Sadie Trisel (GRE), .714 (15-21)

t1. Bailee Walters (FAI), .714 (10-14)

3. Kynnydy Lewis (XEN), .650 (13-20)

Home Runs

1. Adyson Rodgers (CED), 3

t2. Taylor Shepherd (FAI), 2

t2. Bailee Walters (FAI), 2

t2. Mac Walts (BEL), 2

RBI

1. Adyson Rodgers (CED), 19

2. Taylor Shepherd (FAI), 14

3. Sadie Trisel (GRE), 12

PITCHING

Wins

t1. Kennedy Dean (GRE), 4

t1. Hailey Webb (FAI), 4

t3. Joscelyn Evans (CED), 3

t3. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 3

t3. Kynnydy Lewis (XEN), 3

ERA

1. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 1.03 (35IP)

2. Hailey Webb (FAI), 1.96 (25IP)

3. Kennedy Dean (GRE), 3.42 (30.2IP)

Strikeouts

1. Haley Ferguson (BVC), 50

2. Kennedy Dean (GRE), 45

3. Hailey Webb (FAI), 38