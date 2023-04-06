Three Easter events coming

FAIRBORN — As the weather improves and Easter celebrations are upon us, government and community members across the city have put together three unique egg hunts designed to include everyone.

The first event to be held is just for the pets of Fairborn residents — a dog-friendly hunt from 6 to 7 p.m. at Central Park. This event will take place on Saturday, April 8, and include prizes specifically for our furry friends.

Following the Easter egg hunt on the 8th, a teen-specific egg hunt will take place after the sun sets. Teens ages 12 to 18 are invited to bring a flashlight and hunt the Fairborn Community Park for the many black Easter eggs hidden around the park, along with five golden eggs.

Black eggs can be redeemed for prizes, and golden eggs can be redeemed for even larger prizes. Those wishing to attend may register online at the Fairborn Parks and Recreation website. Registration is $5 for residents and $6 for non-residents.

The next day, Sunday April 9, will be the 54th annual Community Easter Egg Hunt for children 1 to 11 years old.

This event, sponsored by the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and Foy’s Stores, will take place at 2 p.m. once again at Central Park.

There will be large giveaways for all ages and 10,000 eggs hidden around the park for the kids to find. Registration is not required and everyone is invited to come with their children to participate.

The Easter Bunny is also scheduled to attend this event, and parents should come ready to take pictures. Everyone participating in the event should also bring their own basket to hold eggs as they are found.

