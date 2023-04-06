Sherers celebrating 62 years

XENIA — John and Sharon Sherer of Xenia will celebrate their 62nd wedding anniversary on April 8. They were married April 8, 1961 at Larue United Methodist church conducted by John’s uncle, the Rev. Verlin Dearbaugh.

They are parents of two children, John W.W. (Kara) Sherer of Chicago, Illinois and Darlene (Steve) of Spring Valley. Their grandchildren are Loucille (Steve) Wise of Bellbrook, Josh (Halacie) Hensley of Xenia, Madeleine W. Sherer of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Carlisle W. Sherer of New York City.

John was in partnership with Dr. Charlotte Ames, M.D. and managed Doctor’s Laboratory for more than 30 years, then sold the lab to CompuNet Clinical Laboratories and served on its executive team as compliance officer for 13 years. After retirement he continued to serve at the Xenia service center as a part-time phlebotomist. Sharon served as an elementary school teacher in the Xenia school system for 25 years before retirement.

After being members of Faith Community United Methodist Church for 61 years, singing in the choir and serving on numerous committees, they are now members of Spring Valley Global Methodist church where their daughter is pastor. John served as national president of the American Medical Technologist in 1980 and 1981.