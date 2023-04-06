Shaken for witness

“After they prayed, the place where they were meeting was shaken. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and spoke the word of God boldly.” (Acts 4:31)

The Apostles found prayer communication with God a natural part of their lives. This prayer brings a follow on from Pentecost. It was dynamic, with an earthquake as powerful as the Pentecost event. Why? The answer is simply that the Apostles and followers of Jesus needed to be continually filled anew with the Holy Spirit. Christians are like vessels from which the Holy Spirit flows out in lives of witness and care. Those vessels need to be regularly replenished with the Holy Spirit.

As followers of Jesus, we need to be shaken anew with Holy Spirit revival. We may not feel the earth move beneath our feet, but we need to feel our God moving in our heart. We must be shaken with the Holy Spirit’s presence anew day after day after day. We need His power within us to keep us faithful and to enable us to live and share our faith. His presence, alive within us, will make us continual witnesses for Jesus.

Heavenly Father, send Your Holy Spirit anew to us each day of our lives. Empower us to continue to live in the Faith and do the works of Jesus. We rely on You for our faithfulness because You are truly the Faithful One.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.