Holston sets new Greeneview record — Sports Digest: April 4, 2023

JAMESTOWN —Archer Holston broke a Greeneview school record which stood for 49 years during the OHC Track Preview Meet at Triad on Monday.

Holston set the new mark in the 3200-meter run, completing the event with a time of 10:23.98.

He did so as part of the winning Rams’ boys team by 31.67 points over Mechanicsburg.

Winners for Greeneview included Noah Sylvester in the 1600-meter run, Josiah Knoerr in the 400-meter dash, Kampbell Newman in the 300-meter hurdles, the team of Landon Erisman, Holston, Knoerr and Sylvester in the 4 x 800 relay, and Will Reichley in the high jump.

RESULTS

High Schools

Monday

Baseball

Greenville 5, Fairborn 4

The Skyhawks came up one run short in its seventh inning rally on the road to tie the game.

Xavier McDougle struck out seven in three innings on the mound.

Greeneview 6, Perry 5

Four Rams’ pitchers combined to allow one total hit, a sixth inning triple, in improving to 2-0 with a win at Wright State’s Nischwitz Stadium.

Trevor Moore hit two-RBI triple in the fifth to give Greeneview the lead and scored on a passed ball for the winning run.

Tippecanoe 5, Xenia 0

Xenia mustered four hits but was only able to get one baserunner to third as they were shut out at home.

Ethan Wells pitched six innings and struck out eight while walking two and allowing four hits.

Softball

Greenville 10, Fairborn 0

The Green Wave pulled off the run-rule win with a four-run fifth inning.

Kaelyn Offill and Emilie Walters had the only hits for Fairborn.

Carroll (JV) 18, Legacy Christian 6

No stats submitted.

Tippecanoe 17, Xenia 6

Things fell apart late for Xenia as they allowed 15 runs on 13 hits in the final three innings after holding the lead.

Dakota Wagner had two triples and Kynnydy Lewis drove in two runs. Tori McPherson went hitless only for the seventh time in her 50 career games.

Tennis

Cedarville 5, Greeneview 0

Fairborn 3, Northmont 2

SCHEDULE

High Schools

Wednesday

Baseball

Bellbrook at Oakwood, 5 p.m.

Alter at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Waynesville, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Jonathan Alder at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Carroll at CJ, 7 p.m.

Softball

Tippecanoe at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Catholic Central, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

CJ at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Bellbrook at Centerville, 4 p.m.

Fairmont at Carroll, 4:15 p.m.

Greeneview at Northeastern, 4:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Valley View, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at Carroll Dual, 4:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Waynesville Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Southeastern Tri, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Carroll at Mason, 6 p.m.