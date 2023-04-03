XCS to hold Issue 7 Q&A meeting April 13

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton will be giving a brief presentation on Issue 7 at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 at the Benner Field House, 316 Edison Blvd.

Lofton will discuss the school’s upcoming renewal which will be placed on the May 2 ballot. It is not a new tax — it has been in place many years and generates 10 percent of the district’s annual budget ($5 million a year).

“Issue 7 is critically important for the future of Xenia students as it provides 10 percent of our annual operating budget,” stated Lofton. “It is important for our community to understand that this is not new money for the schools — it will not raise taxes.”

Operating funds provided by this levy will support staff and academic resources for classroom instruction and other critical school functions. Renewing the levy will keep funding at current levels. Operating funds also support athletics, extracurricular activities, the gifted program, reading programs, art and music classes, as well as salaries for teachers, nurses, aides, and other staff that support students on a daily basis.

According to school documents, bond issues to fund school construction projects were passed for the school’s emergency buildings (2010) and the new Warner Middle School (2021). The district has also received some matching funds from the state to support those projects.

However, funds designated for capital improvement can only be used for those construction and building projects. They cannot be used to pay for day-to-day operating expenses such as salaries, books, software, and other critical expenses. XCS’s annual income tax of 0.5 percent expires at the end of 2023.

