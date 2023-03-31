Greeneview bats awaken late in opening win against Xenia

JAMESTOWN — A 30-minute delay during the top of the fourth allowed both Greeneview and Xenia to collect themselves in what was a tense one-run battle to that point.

The Rams were the team to make the best of its advantages after the delay by preventing run-scoring opportunities as it had all game from developing and produced their second sacrifice fly of the game, going on to win in the home opener by a 5-0 score.

With Ethan Williamson batting in the fourth for Xenia, the game was suddenly delayed after the home plate umpire became ill on the field. He needed to leave the contest in the middle of the at-bat and caused all sides scramble to organize how the remainder of the game would be played out.

Williamson struck out to leave a runner on base when the game resumed, and the Rams immediately capitalized by getting Trevor Moore to third on a double and error and had Landon Gardner bring in his second RBI out of the game.

Xenia loaded the bases in the sixth with one out, but Stevie Kleman struck out after Chase Walker took the mound for Greeneview and Chris Sparks grounded into a fielders choice at second to end the threat.

Winds blowing out toward the fence made both teams outfielders stay on their toes and backing up to chase down what otherwise appeared to be typical fly balls. Only a first inning double by Jarrod Mays found its way over anyone’s head.

Keegan Phillips got the start for the Rams and the left-hander was on his game early. Striking out a pair of hitters in both of the first two innings, he only allowed a single runner to advance as far as third base in shutting down the Bucs’ offense.

Williamson got out of a bases loaded jam with a strikeout on a full count pitch in the bottom of the fourth to prevent further damage, but Greeneview’s defense backed up its starter and kept Xenia at bay in the next half inning by turning an inning ending double play.

Ben Myers was hit by a pitch in the sixth with the bases loaded to bring in the Rams’ third run, and Braden Green hit a bloop to shallow left-center to plate two more.

Checking the runner looking to head home from shortstop for Xenia is sophomore Ethan Wells. Xenia senior Evan Harbison (2) raced from his position at second to cover first base and get the out on the bunt attempt by Greeneview sophomore Chase Walker (16). The Greeneview outfield of senior Ben Myers, junior Landon Gardner and sophomore Chase Walker take some time together during the game’s delay. Trying to lay down a sacrifice bunt for Xenia is senior Evan Harbison. Greenview senior Kaden Knisley (8) snags a hopper before it gets through the infield. Xenia senior Ethan Williamson delivers a pitch during a pressure filled fourth inning. Greeneview senior Kaden Knisley (left) tags out Xenia senior Nate Fellie (right) as Fellie is caught in his attempt to steal second base in the third inning.