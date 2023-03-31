Fairborn police chief announces retirement

FAIRBORN — Fairborn police chief Terry Bennington has announced his retirement at the end of April, and the department is currently accepting applications for his replacement.

According to Bennington, there was no specific reason for his retirement, but he’s ready for something new.

“After 34 and a half years, it’s time for a new challenge,” he said.

That challenge, according to Bennington, will only come after a well-deserved summer break with his close friends and family.

According to Bennington, he has made many relationships with the people working with him at the department, and he’s optimistic about the state of it as he takes his leave.

“I think the department is in a very good spot right now,” he said, adding that they have a number of new officers of “good character and work ethic” to represent the city well.

Bennington was promoted to chief when Terry Barlow retired in early 2020. He started with the Fairborn Police Department as a street officer in September 1988.

He later worked in the detective section and was promoted to sergeant and went back out on the road. Throughout his career, he had the opportunity to work in every bureau of the department including records and patrol as well as research and development. Barlow promoted Bennington to captain in August 2005.

He did not originally intend to work in law enforcement. His mother was a 35-year teacher in Fairborn, and he enrolled in college to follow in her footsteps. However, after a ride along with a Vandalia police officer, he changed his major to criminal justice. He graduated with his bachelors degree from East Tennessee State University and master’s degree from Xavier University.

While the city is currently searching and accepting applications for a new chief of police, Bennington himself is not involved at all in the process. According to Bennington, he has not been informed of any interviews or applications that may have been processed or what the timing will be like for a permanent replacement.

Despite his love for the city and the police department, Bennington said he is glad to retire after 34 years of service and is “ready to move forward” from the job.

