Henry receives First Sergeant of the Year award

XENIA — Greene County Development Director Eric M. Henry recently received the First Sergeant of the Year award from the 445th Airlift Wing. Henry, a 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron master sergeant, was honored at the Wing’s 2022 annual awards banquet at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Thirty-seven nominees were recognized at a medallion ceremony prior to the awards banquet and each nominee in attendance was presented a 445th AW medallion by Col. Raymond Smith Jr., 445th Airlift Wing commander.

“It’s an amazing honor just to have been nominated alongside my peers,” said Henry. “Regardless of who wins, it’s a team effort and I am part of an amazing team.”

Henry, a reservist, has been with the 445AW since 2012 and a first sergeant with the AMDS since September 2022. Henry, 36, advises the squadron commander on the readiness, health, morale, welfare, and quality of life for the 90 members assigned to the unit and their families.

Some of his accomplishments that earned him the award were supporting a 50-person team as first sergeant when the team went on a temporary duty assignment to help construct a new Special Olympics training center, ensuring airmen received care and support after a car incident, and leading a Q&A for trainees to prepare them for success at Basic Medical Training.

“I think there are better first sergeants in the wing, I just had a good year because I was able to capitalize on the opportunities afforded to me through my Wing leadership,” Henry said. “Our reserve and guard airmen do amazing things for our country every day. I am happy to be a part of anything that helps shine a light on the amazing things our citizen airmen are doing in both behind the fence and in our communities.”

Prior to his duty as first sergeant, Henry was deployed to Kuwait where he successfully carried out his duties as shift supervisor, leading 13 airmen to move 77,000 passengers on more than 4,500 missions.

As the director of development for Greene County, Henry develops strategies and tools to attract new businesses and bring jobs to the Greene County area.

