“Now, Lord, consider their threats and enable your servants to speak your word with great boldness. Stretch out your hand to heal and perform signs and wonders through the name of your holy servant Jesus.” (Acts 4:29-30)

Following Peter and John’s return to their fellow Christians they realized the power of God, through Jesus, and also that they continually needed that power if they were to be faithful witnesses. Their prayer is specific for “boldness.” No, “great boldness.” They would need God’s gift of a bold faith to perform the witness and works He would direct. They were not kidding themselves and believing “We’ve got this.” They had nothing without God’s powerful presence.

When we witness, we dare not think, “We’ve got this.” No, we don’t. We should not just plow forward, with our boldness, with good intentions. We need to pray for “great boldness.” The “great” is beyond us and of God. This applies to whatever work He directs us to do. We may even feel weak in doing that work, and forget that, that is what He is looking for. He wants us to look to Him for the power to proceed. After all, the work to be done is His, not ours.

Heavenly Father, we often get ahead of You in our witness. We forget that You have to prepare the way for successful ministry. Of course, we will fail many times because we step out without faith. We can’t always receive Your directions correctly. Yet, we strive to proceed with Your direction and great boldness. Direct us by Your Holy Spirit.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.