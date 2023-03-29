Cedarville softball wins first game in four years — Sports Digest: March 28, 2023

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville softball team won its first game in nearly four years with a 10-7 victory against Catholic Central at home on Monday.

The Indians last won a game on May 6, 2019. The victory stopped an 18-game losing streak which spanned from the final game of the 2019 season, was prolonged due to the 2020 COVID-19 cancellation of all spring sports and the team not returning in 2021, and coming back in 2022 but losing all 17 games it played.

Cedarville had eight freshman make up the 11 players who took to the diamond in the win. Those new players produced 10 of the team’s 14 hits, along with 5 runs batted in, eight runs scored, two doubles and five sacrifices. It wasn’t all first-year players getting it done, as junior Ryleigh Burnett went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and three runs.

Joscelyn Evans, one of the freshman, pitched a complete game and allowed eight hits while striking out eight and walking two. She also had three of the RBI at the plate.

The Indians scored seven runs in the first two innings and led by seven heading into the final frame before halting the Irish’s last ditch comeback attempt and begin the year 1-0.

RESULTS

Monday

Baseball

Reading 2, Beavercreek 1 (8 innings)

A two out, walk-off single sent the Beavers to an opening game defeat on the road.

Both teams scored a run in the fourth as Owen Roether’s groundout gave Beavercreek the first lead. He also pitched three innings in the relief to help send the game to extra innings.

Catholic Central 6, Legacy Christian 5

The Knights held a 5-1 lead after the fourth inning, but could only produce one additional hit the rest of the game and were unable to hold onto the lead.

Three errors assisted the Irish push across five runs in the sixth to drive starting pitching Jacob Thompson out, who gave up only one earned run in 5.2 innings while striking out eight.

David Cancino had two RBI for Legacy Christian out of the leadoff spot.

Softball

Beavercreek 3, Kenton Ridge 1

Haley Ferguson got the season started off strong with a complete game five-hitter in which she struck out nine and allowed no earned runs.

She along with Ashlynn Stamper had two hits at the plate and both drove in a run.

Greeneview 18, Greenon 2

After scoring six in the fifth inning, the Rams poured on nine runs in the sixth to run rule the game to an early end.

Alexa Climie hit a home run and had five RBI. Gracie Bone, Kennedy Dean, Madison Leslie, Mya Simpson and Sadie Trisel all hit a double.

Tennis

Miamisburg 3, Fairborn 2

No results submitted.

Yellow Sptings 5, Greenon 0

No results submitted.

Boys Volleyball

Beavercreek 3, Badin 2

Beavercreek fellt behind 2-1 but stormed back to control the final two and remain unbeaten.

Austin Kolaczkowski had eight aces and Howard Towers produced 14 kills in the win.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday

Baseball

Bellbrook vs. Sylvania Northview, 12:30 p.m. (at Ft Walton, Fla.)

Carroll at Wayne, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Sidney, 5 p.m.

West Carrollton at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Tri County North, 5:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

McNicholas at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Carroll at McNicholas, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Sidney, 5 p.m.

West Carrollton at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Yellow Springs at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Xenia at Troy Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Carroll, Greeneview at Shawnee Quad Meet, 5 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Moeller at Carroll, 7 p.m.