Old Fort EVP receives governor’s reappointment

TIFFIN — The Old Fort Banking Company recently announced that Executive Vice President Mark B. Malone has received the governor’s reappointment to the State of Ohio’s Banking Commission.

Malone — a graduate of Wright State University with a master of business administration in finance — will serve a four-year term on the commission which duties includes making recommendations, considerations, and assessments to the deputy superintendent for banks and the superintendent of financial institutions on the business of banking.

The Old Fort Banking Company serves Allen, Greene, Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca and Wood counties, with financial centers in Bettsville, Clyde, Findlay, Fostoria, Fremont, Old Fort, Tiffin, Sugarcreek Township and Xenia.

“Old Fort Bank prides itself on employing leaders in the banking industry. Mark’s appointment recognizes his years of dedication, expertise and commitment to the financial services industry and we commend him for this honor at the state level,” said President/CEO Michael C. Spragg.

Qualifications and requirements of the commission members shall be — at the time of appointment — executive officers of state banks, and all of the members appointed to the commission shall have banking experience as a director or officer of a bank, savings bank, or savings association insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, a bank holding company, or a savings and loan holding company, according to a release from the bank.

With 42 years in the banking industry, serving as an officer and executive in various roles, Malone joined Old Fort Bank in 2009 as senior vice president and chief lending officer. In 2012, he was promoted to executive vice president and in 2015 Malone was promoted to EVP, Chief Credit Officer.