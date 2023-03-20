Fire breaks out Saturday morning

FAIRBORN — An apartment building caught fire Saturday morning around 10 a.m., threatening to take down the whole 12-unit complex.

According to WDTN, crews from Xenia, Beavercreek, Enon, Wright-Patt, and Fairborn were all called to the 2200 block of Chapel Drive in Fairborn to put out the fire that was in one of the units in the apartment complex. After the Fairborn department arrived, it was immediately upgraded to a two-alarm, calling for backup from the other districts before the fire grew bigger.

According to WDTN, no one was injured from the fire, which was put out before it had time to spread across the apartment complex. Of the 12 units in the complex, only one has been displaced.

“It could have been much worse than it was,” said councilman Rodney McCubbins in a council meeting Monday night. “The excellent first-responders were able to contain the fire down to one unit.”

Councilman Clint Allen echoed McCubbins’ sentiments for the local fire departments.

“My hat’s off to our fire department and how they responded and how they worked with the other departments,” he said.

The exact cause of Saturday’s fire has not yet been released but, according to McCubbins, the city is fortunate there were no injuries and the apartment complex is salvageable.

