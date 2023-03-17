Schedule

High School

Friday

Lacrosse

Boys

Beavercreek at CJ, 6 p.m.

Xenia at Newark, 7 p.m.

Carroll at Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Carroll at Centerville, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Lacrosse

Boys

Bellbrook at Turpin, 4pm

Girls

Kings at Beavercreek, 11:30 a.m.

Fairmont at Bellbrook, 1 p.m.

Monday

Lacrosse

Boys

Fairmont at Bellbrook, 8 p.m.

Girls

Indian Hill at Beavercreek, 6 p.m.

Northmont at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Briefs

Greeneview looking for girls basketball coach

Greeneview High School is seeking a new girls basketball head coach.

Previous high school or above coaching experience is preferred. Teaching positions expected to be open are HS Science and HS Social Studies.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume, and references to Athletic Director Mark Rinehart at [email protected] with an application deadline of March 31 or until filled.

PBR returns to Nutter Center

For the seventh time in the sport’s history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will buck into the Nutter Center on Saturday for their only Ohio stop with the PBR Dayton Rumble.

Tickets for the one-day event are currently on sale and start at $15, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Nutter Center Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

Various VIP sections are also available.

For more information about the PBR and to see the full 2023 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour schedule, visit PBR.com.

Wright State holding volleyball camps

Kindergarten through high school students may participate in separate volleyball clinics run by the Wright State University volleyball team in June and July.

One session will be held for high school students only on June 5. All skills and separate individual skills camps will take place from June 6-9 for sixth grade through 12th together, as well as an additional all skills session from July 28-30.

A youth camp for kindergarten through sixth graders will be run on July 27.

All grades are considered as of Fall 2023. To sign up and for more information on fees and start times, visit www.raidervolleyballcamps.com .

Junior Golf Camp at Beavercreek GC

Two instructional camps will be conducted in the summer months for youth golfers at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The first camp will run from June 12-14, with the second going from July 17-19. Both will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day.

Lunch will be provided after all sessions. Campers will also receive a pair of shoes, hat, t-shirt and a round on the golf course.

For more information on signing up, visit www.beavercreekgolfclub.com/clinics_camps/ .

Spring sports schedules/results needed

Spring sports seasons will be getting underway soon. Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected] Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know. —