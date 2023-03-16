Humane agent honored for service

XENIA — The Humane Society of Greene County recently awarded Rick Bowman a plaque for his four years of volunteer service as humane agent with the organization.

In that position, Bowman — who stepped down as an agent — responded to calls concerning the potential abuse or neglect of livestock in Greene County. As humane agent, he offered advice and assistance to those involved but, in some situations, a neglected or abused animal must be removed and taken into foster care, according to a release from the Humane Society.

The Humane Society covers the cost of that care.

Bowman’s knowledge and experience was extremely beneficial to the humane society, which is looking to bring in another person to fill this vacancy, the release said. It is important to have had “hands on” livestock experience and an interest in helping animals to ensure they receive proper care.

The Humane Society offers free training through the Ohio Animal Welfare Association as well as guidance on responding to calls received from the public. The agent will be part of a four person team, limiting the required service time to only one week of on-call duty each month.

If interested in becoming a humane agent, call 937-376-3001 and leave a message or email [email protected]

The Humane Society of Greene County is a 501(c)3 volunteer organization that serves Greene County residents. It relies on donations and grants as it does not receive funding from the county or any of the national level animal organizations.

To learn more, visit humanesocietygreenecounty.com.