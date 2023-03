Submitted photos | Fairborn City Schools

Community organizations visited Fairborn Intermediate School Wednesday to showcase opportunities for students and families. Organizations included WPAFB Educational Outreach, Girl Scouts Western Ohio, Fairborn Parks and Recreation, Art Club, Music Club, Miami Valley Dance Center, Wee Hawks football and cheer, Fairborn YMCA, and Boy Scouts.

