Campbell, Matt win state wrestling titles; Legacy wins third team championship

COLUMBUS — Legacy Christian junior Dillon Campbell and Greeneview sophomore Eve Matt won state championships Sunday at the finals of the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

Matt became the first Greene County female to win an OHSAA-sanctioned wrestling title with a championship at 140. A pin of Sophia Rohrs from Lebanon in the second period. She led the match 4-1 after the first period and was up 6-1 when she got the pin at the 2:44 mark of the second.

Campbell won his third consecutive championship after winning the previous two years at 113 and 120. Leading 2-0 after the first period, he quickly escaped from a bottom position in the second, got a takedown seconds later and secured the pin at the 2:32 mark of the period against Brock Durbin of Ashland Mapleton.

Legacy secured a third consecutive team championship in Division III earlier Sunday as the consolation round concluded.

They outpointed Milan Edision for the second straight year by 32.5 points as the Knights were the only D-III school accumulating more than 100 points at 115.

Aftermath of Eve Matt winning her championship.

Aftermath of Dillon Campbell winning his championship.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

DIVISION III

113 — Abe Hermes (So.), Milan Edison (28-1) def. Eli Campbell (Jr.), Legacy Christian (36-3), dec. 2-1

126 — Dillon Campbell (Jr.), Legacy Christian (45-2) def. Brock Durbin (Jr.), Ashland Mapleton (41-1), pin 2:32

138 — Ashton Homan (Jr.), Monroeville (42-5) def. Ashtan Hendricks (Sr.), Greeneview (48-4), dec. 4-2

144 — Brodie Dominique (Jr.), Archbold (61-4) def. Boede Campbell (Sr.), Legacy Christian (26-5) dec. 7-2

GIRLS

126 — Eve Matt (So.), Greeneview (37-2) def. Sophia Rohrs (Sr.), Lebanon (40-3), pin 2:44

CONSOLATION PLACEMENTS

DIVISION III

120 (5th) — Nathan Attisano (Fr.), Legacy Christian (38-11) def. Cowin Becker (So.), Northmor (46-5), dec. 9-3

138 (3rd) — Brayden Brown (Jr.), Legacy Christian (36-7) def. Owen Miller (Sr.), Oak Harbor (45-9), md. 9-1

157 (3rd) — Ethan Cooper (Sr.), Legacy Christian (39-8) def. Tyson Clearn (So.), Malvern (48-6), pin 0:54

285 (7th) — Dustin Winner (Sr.), Casstown Miami East (40-9) def. Hawkeye Hickman (Sr.), Greeneview (37-7), dec. 6-1

DIVISION II

215 (5th) — Bryson Getz (Sr.), Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s (29-9) def. Jimmy Bechter (So.), Carroll (43-4), dec. 4-2

GIRLS

235 (5th) — Karlie Harlow (Sr.), Greeneview (33-3) def. Jessica Edwards (Jr.), Harrison (28-9), pin 1:46

