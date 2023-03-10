WPAFB to host hiring event

FAIRBORN — The Wright-Patterson Air Force base will be hosting a large hiring event for civilians interested in working in a variety of positions.

According to the Air Force Civilian Service’s (AFCS) website, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Holiday Inn in Fairborn, 2800 Presidential Drive.

There are dozens of job openings available in areas of program management, intel, financial management, and many more, according to the AFCS website. For those hoping to expedite the hiring process, early applications are available online until Tuesday, March 21, the day before the event. Early application and registration for the event s not required, but can quicken the hiring process.

Working as a civilian for the Air Force includes several benefits, according to the AFCS, some of which include paid time off for 11 federal holidays and 13 sick days per year, paid vacation, insurance and a federal retirement system, along with other perks intended to improve work-life balance for employees.

This one day event is going to be run by the AFCS and is hiring for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), which is headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Qualified applicants may also receive intent-to-hire notifications during the event.

For more information, and to register early for the event, visit www.afciviliancareers.com/wrightpatjobs.

