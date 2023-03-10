State wrestling tournament underway, results and updates

COLUMBUS — At the state level, no match comes easy. But Legacy Christian wrestlers certainly did their best to make it look like it was for them.

The Knights six qualifiers all won their first round matches on Friday as competition got underway for Division III.

“We talked all week about two scenarioes,” LCA head coach Michael Sizemore said. “The first was to come in here and get six dubs and then be done for the day. Go back, chill out, relax and recoup a little bit. And then tomorrow we’ll try and do it all over again.”

Two pins and two major decisions helped LCA get 1.5-point lead in the team competition with 19.5 points after day one.

While two-time reigning champion Dillon Campbell made quick work of his first round opponent, Sizemore said freshman Nathan Attisano stood out among the results.

Sizemore said gaining a major decision wasn’t a result he expected from someone taking to the mat at the Schottenstein Center for the first time.

“I could tell he was kind of tense walking down from the bullpen,” he said. “He said, ‘coach I’m a bit nervous,’ and I told him that’s okay. I would have been worrried if he wasn’t.”

Greeneview had mixed early results between its two senior qualifiers.

Ashtan Hendricks recovered from an early deficit to gain the upperhand and eventually pin Owen Miller of Oak Harbor.

“We were nervous going into that match as we didn’t know a lot about the [opponent],” Wallace said. “A lot of times that’s a good thing not knowing and going in fresh.”

Hawkeye Hickman at heavyweight fought back after trailing through the first period to be tied heading to the third, but was unable to get out from an underneath position to fall 6-5 against Landen Thomas of Harrison Central.

“I thought I was pretty good and mentally prepared,” Hickman said. “I could have done better.”

Here is an updated listing of how first rond matches have fared for Greene County athletes:

DIVISION III

113 — Eli Campbell (Jr.), Legacy Christian (33-3) def. Tanner Allen (Jr.), Alexander (35-10), pin 5:04

120 — Nathan Attisano (Fr.), Legacy Christian (35-10) def. Riley Rowan (Jr.), Perry (16-2), md. 14-4

126 — Dillon Campbell (Jr.), Legacy Christian (42-2) def. Hines Ford (Fr.), Barnesville (37-11), pin 1:29

138 — Brayden Brown (Jr.), Legacy Christian (33-6) def. Grant Dowell (Sr.), Bucyrus (50-5), md. 23-8

138 — Ashtan Hendricks (Sr.), Greeneview (45-4) def. Owen Miller (Sr.), Oak Harbor (41-8), pin 2:59

144 — Boede Campbell (Sr.), Legacy Christian (23-5) def. Kaden Russell (So.), Dalton (35-11), dec. 6-2

157 — Ethan Cooper (Sr.), Legacy Christian (36-7) def. Justin Fox (Sr.), Atwater Waterloo (42-3), dec. 14-7

285 — Landen Thomas (So.), Harrison Central (37-3) def. Hawkeye Hickman (Sr.), Greeneview (34-5), dec. 6-5

DIVISION II

157 — Landen Weiss (Jr.), Bellbrook (37-10) vs. Anthony Lahoski (Sr.), Peninsula Woodridge (47-6)

165 — Vincent Hummel (Sr.), Bellbrook (37-10) vs. Hunter Rose (Sr.), New Lexington (48-6)

215 — Jimmy Bechter (So.), Carroll (40-2) vs. Kyle Magyar (Sr.), Perkins (41-5)

DIVISION I

106 — Jeremy Sibrel (Fr.), Beavercreek (33-18) vs. Rylan Seacrist (Fr.), Brecksville (37-6)

150 — Hunter Martin (Sr.), Beavercreek (37-10) vs. Tyler Deericks (Jr.), Powell Olentangy Liberty (34-8)

165 — Tyler Hicks (Sr.), Beavercreek (40-6) vs. Caleb Ridgley (Sr.), Macedonia Nordonia (34-7)

GIRLS

110 — June Pyles-Treser (Fr.), Carroll (32-10) vs. Lexi Beadle (Jr.), Boardman (32-2)

135 — Gwen Matt (So.), Greeneview (29-4) vs. Lilly Kinsel (Jr.), Harrison (25-9)

140 — Eve Matt (So.), Greeneview (34-2) vs. Ava Kennedy (So.), Watterson (13-11)

155 — Vanessa Rechterman (Jr.), Xenia (24-6) vs. Madison Jeffers (So.), Tri-County North (4-0)

170 — Brooklynn Newton (Fr.), Carroll (18-5) vs. Sakeena Hudgins (Sr.), Cleveland Heights (5-1)

235 — Karlie Harlow (Sr.), Greeneview (31-1) vs. Ahleeah Abdullah (Sr.), Warrensville Heights (17-4)

