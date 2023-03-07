Parks asking for help identifying vandal

Photos courtesy Greene County Parks & Trails

Greene County Parks & Trails is seeking information regarding the incident that happened at the Hobson Freedom Park cricket field over the weekend. The driver of this vehicle is wanted for questioning for criminal damaging at the park. Email [email protected] or call 937-562-6440 with any information regarding this incident.

Photos courtesy Greene County Parks & Trails

Greene County Parks & Trails is seeking information regarding the incident that happened at the Hobson Freedom Park cricket field over the weekend. The driver of this vehicle is wanted for questioning for criminal damaging at the park. Email [email protected] or call 937-562-6440 with any information regarding this incident.