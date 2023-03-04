Synergy Building Systems celebrates groundbreaking of University Park IV

BEAVERCREEK — Synergy Building Systems on Friday celebrated the groundbreaking of University Park IV, a new office development for defense contractors.

Elected officials, community leaders, and executives from Synergy, Dayton Development Coalition, and JobsOhio welcomed Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, State Sen. Bob Hackett (R-London), State Rep. Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek), and U.S Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10), to Synergy’s Pentagon Tower Club for a groundbreaking and celebration.

The new building will be Synergy’s 68th in the area. The actual project site is located at 3837 Col. Glenn Highway. Founded by Bob Mills in 1982, Synergy celebrated it’s 40th anniversary last November.

“This 63,000 square foot speculative building strengthens Ohio’s reputation to meet the high demand for establishing secure spaces critical to attracting contractors that will advance our national defense initiatives,” said JP Nauseef, president and CEO of JobsOhio.

Construction on the new facility started mid-February with an estimated completion date of Feb. 1, 2024. The company has developed and constructed more than two million square feet and invested $499 million in the Fairborn and Beavercreek area surrounding WPAFB.

“Synergy’s impact on our region — especially their support of the military and their mission — make them uniquely qualified to facilitate requirements for DoD contractors to establish a facility to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” said Greene County Commissioner Rick Perales.

Base missions supported from the new facility will include National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Air Force Research Laboratory, Life Cycle Management Center, and National Space Intelligence Center.

“This facility will be designed to accommodate the customized research and development needs of the defense community to execute Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s mission outside the fence,” said Synergy Building Systems Director of Development John Kopilchack. “Synergy is proud to deliver innovative and collaborative defense space to a marketplace that is currently undeserved in the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base area.”

The project was aided by JobsOhio officials, who approved a grant from the Ohio Site Inventory Program (OSIP), which offers grants and low interest loans to support speculative site and building development projects with no identified end user.

“This development will help to solidify the city of Beavercreek’s vision for this area,” said Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone. “This addition of 63,000 square feet of office space to support numerous high-paying office jobs will be a welcome addition to the city’s commercial sector, which will strengthen and diversify our already thriving local economy.”

