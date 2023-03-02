Terpenning, Beavercreek boys heading to state bowling tournament

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek boys bowling team will be making a second consecutive trip to the Division I state tournament next after getting a slightly unexpected top performance.

Beavercreek finished as a the district runner-up by 27 pins behind Hillsboro in the tournament held on Thursday at Beaver-Vu Lanes. The two teams flipped positions from last week’s sectional competition where Beavercreek was the champion.

Helping the Beavers advance was Jacob Terpenning. He became the individual district champion with a three-game series of 711, prevailing by eight pins over Zach Ison of Hillsboro.

“Probably one of my better days,” Terpenning said. “I’ve really been picking it up at the end of the season, especially these last four weeks.”

Terpenning, a sophomore, had the highest average in the GWOC this year with at least 25 games bowled at 228.4. However, he wasn’t even selected to any of the league’s All-GWOC selections due to not having enough qualifying games to be considered.

“I wasn’t expecting this either,” Terpenning said. “I figured I would have just been like top-three or top-four.”

Head coach Bob Bobbitt said Terpenning got mixed up in the shuffle with so many good bowlers to pick from on this year’s team, but has recognized when to throw someone in the rotation that is on fire.

”Early in the season he was kind of struggling, and early in the year as a coach I’m looking for who I can send out there and leave out there so we don’t have to sub,” Bobbitt said. “He got caught up in that and now he’s through that.”

Carson Shroyer also got a top finish for Beavercreek as he came in a tie for 19th with a 627 series.

Beavercreek finished in 13th at state a year ago after a third-place run at districts. Bobbitt said he has enjoyed seeing a group with some younger competitors gel and not have a bump in the road that inexperience can sometimes bring.

“Right now they’re all supporting each other,” he said. “I’ve never had a team before where everybody on the varsity team averaged at least 200 before. I’m sure other schools have, but we never have had that. We’ve been able to make choices and it’s been helpful.”

Other individual Greene County competitors included Michael Albright of Fairborn bowling a 598 series to get a 37th place finish. Right behind him was Xenia’s Ethan Williamson, who bowled a 594 series to close out his season with a 38th place finish.

The boys state tournament will begin at 10:45 a.m. on March 11 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus.

