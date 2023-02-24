WSU Model UN team strong at Dayton competition

FAIRBORN — Wright State University’s Model United Nations team made an excellent showing at the 30th Dayton Model U.N. Conference held at Sinclair Community College.

Wright State students won nine committee awards:

— Marwah Almuzoughi, international studies major, Outstanding Delegate, Security Council.

— Rose Harris, graduate international studies and comparative politics student, Honorable Mention, Security Council.

— Coen Lucas, political science major, Outstanding Delegate, Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

— Huda Maarouf, mechanical engineering major, Honorable Mention, Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

— Barbara Agyapong, graduate international studies and comparative politics, Honorable Mention, Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

— Bradley Klingbeil, mechanical engineering major, Distinguished Delegate, International Atomic Energy Agency.

— Murphy Vanbalen, political science major, Honorable Mention, International Atomic Energy Agency.

— Eliza Hendrix, Distinguished Delegate, Simulated Security Council.

— Destiny Mullen, graduate international studies and comparative politics, Honorable Mention, Simulated Security Council.

Maarouf (Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice), Hendrix (Simulated Security Council) and Almuzoughi (Security Council) won best in committee paper awards.

Maarouf also won best overall for the conference.

Next for the Wright State team is the National Model United Nations (NMUN) International Conference in New York City from April 1-7.

“Wright State has had a Model UN team since 1970. We are on a 42-year streak of winning overall team awards at the NMUN international conference in New York City,” said Vaughn Shannon, Ph.D., professor of political science. Shannon and Liam Anderson, Ph.D., professor of political science, are the team’s faculty advisors.

In addition, Wright State will host its first WrightMUN High School Model United Nations Conference on April 15 in White Hall.

A number of regional high school teams are expected to participate. Teams may apply and request which countries they want to represent at https://wright.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8v5uxsEYWc9kYm2.

“We have a Security Council tackling the crisis in Ukraine and a General Assembly simulation addressing climate change,” said Shannon. “We hope to show students these relevant current issues are important and encourage them to think of solutions. We also hope they see how great Wright State University is and inspire some to think about coming here in the future to join our award-winning team at the collegiate level. Our own Wright State Model U.N. students will be staffing the conference, which is a nice way for them to end the semester and apply what they’ve seen and learned from their own conferences.”