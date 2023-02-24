Wright State heads to UK for weekend series

FAIRBORN — Wright State baseball will continue its season-opening road slate with a three-game series against Kentucky from Saturday through Monday at Kentucky Proud Park.

The Raiders plan to throw a rotation of Jake Shirk, who is the reigning Horizon League Pitcher of the Week, along with Sebastian Gongora and Alex Theis against the Wildcats.

WSU won their season opener at Hawaii 8-3 but lost the series after dropping the next three games. Gehrig Anglin blasted a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning of game two, which was a scheduled seven-inning game. However, the Rainbow Warriors forced extras with a game-tying RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth. Hawaii pushed across double-digit runs in the last two games, which was too much for WSU to overcome.

Sophomore outfielder Andrew Patrick batted .400 with team-leading marks in hits (4), runs scored (3), hit by pitches (2), and stolen bases (3) over the four-game stretch. Starting pitchers Jake Shirk and Sebastian Gongora allowed no earned runs in a combined 11.0 innings of work.

Wright State holds an all-time record of 7-13 versus Kentucky, losing its last eight meetings to the Wildcats. WSU’s most recent win over UK transpired during the 2004 season with a 7-4 victory.

The weekend series will broadcast live on SEC Network Plus. Live stats will also be provided.

Noel named All-Academic

The Horizon League released its 2022-23 Men’s Basketball All-Academic Team on Thursday, as Wright State redshirt-freshman Brandon Noel was among the student-athletes honored in balloting by the League’s faculty athletics representatives.

A chemistry major, Noel has appeared in all 29 games to date in his first season of action and is averaging 12.8 points per game, the second-most on the roster, and a team-leading 8.7 rebounds per contest. His 60.7 percent field goal shooting percentage is tops in the Horizon and inside the top 25 nationally. His nine double-doubles to date are the third-most the Horizon League, while he has tallied a HL-best seven double-doubles in League play. Has recorded double figures scoring 20 times with five games of 20-plus points. On the glass, he has the 11 double-digit rebound games and has five-plus rebounds in 25 contests.

In addition, Noel’s work in the classroom has earned him a spot on the Wright State University Dean’s List and he has been named to the Horizon League academic honor roll every semester he has been eligible (Fall 2021-Fall 2022).