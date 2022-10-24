XENIA — Devin Michael Jones, cherished son, brother and uncle passed away Sunday afternoon following a tragic automobile accident this past Sunday afternoon. Devin was born March 19, 1977 to the parents of Tamara and Eric Jones in Xenia, Ohio. He is survived by his parents Tamara and Eric Jones (Xenia, Ohio), sister Taryn Jones (Eric Wolfe), West Chester, Ohio, brother Bret Jones (Michelle Bogan) and nephew Bret Eric Jones Jr. of Xenia. Devin also leaves behind uncles, aunts and cousins living in Ohio and Arizona, and an incredible number of close friends from elementary school to present that have remained in a continued lasting bond. Devin is preceded in death by his Grandmother, Verdell Jones, and Grandparents, Harold and Jean Haggard. Devin graduated from Wright State University with a B.S. and MBA. Devin was employed with Resonetics, at the Kettering, Ohio location since April, 2017 as a Senior Application Development Technician. He enjoyed his work and many close friends there. An outstanding soccer player from a very early age, he continued to excel throughout his collegiate career at Wright State University. Devin has many close friends and family within the soccer community that lasted a lifetime. He recently found joy in the “hunt for mushrooms” and never missed an opportunity to spend time in a peaceful environment that is mother nature. He certainly didn’t mind “digging in the dirt” knowing he would finish up his forays with the need clean up a pair muddy boots. He is much loved by his family and he truly loved his family—and without a doubt he enjoyed his new role as “Uncle Debo” with his 2 year old nephew, Bret Eric Jones, Jr. — affectionately nicknamed by Dev as “Jr.”. In the few days since this tragic accident, the outpouring of kindness and thoughtful support has made it abundantly clear how loved, admired, respected and missed he will be by so many. Devin was truly a special person and loved The Lord. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dayton Foodbank, Wounded Warrior Project, or Tunnels to Towers. Services are planned for Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at McColaugh Funeral Home, with visitation from 4:00pm to 5:30pm. Services and a celebration of life will immediately follow. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

