XENIA — THOMAS MICHAEL FAHNESTOCK, age 69, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022. Thom was born in Dayton on March 7, 1953 to Lester and Helen (Scheuerman) Fahnestock. He graduated from Chaminade High School and worked most recently as a Route Sales Representative at Schwan’s Home Delivery. Thom is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Cindy (Leighly) Fahnestock – in April 2015, Cindy graciously donated one of her kidneys to Thom while they celebrated their 31st Wedding Anniversary in the hospital; One brother: Donald and wife, Lorraine Fahnestock, of South Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews. Thom was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Helen (Scheuerman) Fahnestock, sister Judy Collins, brother John (Jack) Fahnestock, and sister, Patricia L. Rankin. To live in hearts, we leave behind is not to die. Per Thom’s requests, he will be cremated and privately interred at Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. A graveside service will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at 407 Vine Street, #190, Cincinnati, Ohio45202 or the American Kidney Fund,11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

