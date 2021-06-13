XENIA — Helen Louise White, 99 of Xenia, Ohio passed away on Friday the 11th of June at Hospice of Dayton.

Born August 3, 1921 in Peebles, Ohio. Daughter of John Wesley and Ocie Mae Huffiman. She had six sisters and four brothers. Helen made her home in Xenia for the past 79 years raising her children and working as a barmaid at various locations in town.

She loved being with family and friends, playing cards, taking long rides through town every evening and enjoyed listening to music. She also loved picking and singing on her guitar when she was able to.

Helen was preceded in Death by her husband Cyril James White; her parents; daughter-in-law, Amy Kathleen Call; two grandsons, Joshua Curtis Williams and Matthew Ray Williams; two great grandsons, Dustin Ray and Austin Siler. Her brothers, Richard Huffiman, Walter Huffman, William Huffman, Robert Huffman; and her sisters, Mable Turley, Ellen Ore Huffiman, Anna Grace Huffian, Mary Stanaford, Edna Penix and Betty Ward.

She is survived by three sons, Ronald Call of Florida, Keith (Patty) Call of Dayton and Terry (Patti) Call of New York; Four daughters, Chekita White of Xenia, VJ. (Bill) McDowell of Xenia, Twila (Mike) Williams of Xenia and Tammy White of Xenia; step daughter, Linda (Tex) Kennedy of West Virginia. Grandchildren, Ronnie (Cindy) Call of Florida, Amy Renee Call of Florida, Shane (Valerie) Call of Florida, Theresa Valdes of Florida, Wendy (Jimmy) Olmstead of Florida, Shane (Jennifer Siler of Dayton, Katie Mae Call of New York, Angela (Richard) Massarini of Xenia, Trisha (Josh) Linebaugh of Xenia, Jason(Iris)McDowell of Hawaii, Dillon Williams of Xenia, Nickolas (Kali) Williams of Riverside; step grandchildren, Chelley (Dan) Sabrowski of Xenia, and Michael (Stacey) Williams of Xenia. Also surviving her are special niece Patty Haddix, great-niece April Haddix, 21 Great Grandchildren, 13 Great Great Grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, an abundance of friends including special friends of the family Stan and Michael Collins who all loved her like she was their Mother. She will truly be missed and forever hold a place in all of our hearts.

Funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at McColaugh Funeral Home, where visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery Xenia.

