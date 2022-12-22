Physical incident led to Church Street shooting

XENIA — Xenia Police have determined a Dec. 7 shooting on Church Street occurred due a physical confrontation inside a residence.

Xenia Police Division responded to a 911 call requesting assistance the same day at 467 E. Church Street around 4:46 p.m. Initially referred to as a possible drive-by shooting, officers responding to the scene found Terrell Falson, 32, on the couch with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officers provided Falson with medical care until Medic 31 of the Xenia Fire Department arrived and transported him to Miami Valley Hospital. XPD determined that this was not a drive-by shooting after the initial crime scene investigation, according to detectives working the case.

Two individuals, Jessica and Jade Cox, who had just arrived at the residence were interviewed separately and agreed to write witness statements. One of the individuals said they had heard a gunshot sound. After permission was given for the residence to be searched, a witness tip led to a firearm that was discovered in a bundle of clothing which had been placed in the crawlspace of the building’s basement.

The case is still under investigation. At this time, no one has been charged with a crime.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623.

By Karen Rase

