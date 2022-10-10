A World A’Fair coming to county

XENIA — A three-day event celebrating the history and culture of countries around the world is moving to Xenia with a new name.

The International Festival, formerly known as A World A’Fair, will take place at the Greene County Fairgrounds May 5-7, 2023. The Dayton International Festival, Inc., Site Committee reviewed 12 different venues and made its selection last month, according to its website.

A World A’Fair was a three-day international festival historically held each May at the Dayton Convention Center. It showcased booths from 35 organizations representing more than 50 countries, all of whom are non-profits. The event had two full-time stages with performances from both the local groups as well as regional, national, and international performing groups.

It was not held in 2020, 2021, and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019 there were 25,000 attendees, according to the Dayton International Festival, Inc., website.

The addition of the 2023 International Festival means May will be a busy month for the fairgrounds as Hamvention 2023 is scheduled for May 19-21.

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.