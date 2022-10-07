Expanded TCN ready to serve county

FAIRBORN —TCN Behavioral Health officially dedicated its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting Thursday.

Officials showed off their Commerce Center Boulevard location to community stakeholders while highlighting some of the expanded services TCN can provide in the much-larger location. Until last year, it had been located at 600 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road while the administration function was on West Market Street in Xenia.

It’s all centralized now.

TCN provides mental health, substance use, and psychiatric services for adults and youth in Champaign, Greene, Logan, Miami, and Montgomery counties. It also offers men’s and women’s residential recovery housing as well as a domestic violence program.

Since relocating, TC now offers Medicated assisted treatment, primary care, and youth services. It also has an in-house pharmacy for clients and employees and a courier service for employees at other locations.

In addition to direct service expansion, TCN has become a provider of the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline system. As a part of the 988, TCN expects to connect 3000-plus individuals to local essential services annually. From Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, it answered 700 crisis calls. That would not have been possible at the previous call center in Kettering, CEO Lori Strobl said.

TCN provides services to more than 9,000 regional clients, and employs more than 200 including 15 psychiatrists and one primary care physician in more than 15 locations. The youth division is currently providing prevention services to 22 schools and mental health counseling in four schools.

TCN offers scheduled individual assessments and a mental health walk-in clinic at its Fairborn, Xenia, Kettering, Urbana, Bellefontaine, and Troy locations.

Photo courtesy Barbara Deer TCN Behavioral Health officials cut the ribbon on their building in Fairborn. TCN actually moved into the location on Commerce Center Boulevard a year ago and celebrated the one-year birthday and unofficial opening on Thursday. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_IMG_2415.jpg Photo courtesy Barbara Deer TCN Behavioral Health officials cut the ribbon on their building in Fairborn. TCN actually moved into the location on Commerce Center Boulevard a year ago and celebrated the one-year birthday and unofficial opening on Thursday.