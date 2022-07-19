Greene County Veterans forum to be held today

FAIRBORN — The Miami Valley Military History Museum is hosting a Greene County Veterans Forum from 6- 7:30 p.m. today to answer questions about VA disability benefits.

There will also be information available about all benefits available to veterans.

“This is a relaxed, low-key event so fellow veterans can talk about all the benefits they may be eligible for,” said Catherine Beers-Conrad, museum public affairs officer. “Because 99 percent of our staff and volunteers are veterans and 90 percent of us are disabled, we know how stressful talking about benefits can sometimes be. If you’re not sure if you’re eligible for benefits or if you filed a claim years ago, this is the place and time to find out what you’re eligible for.”

Timothy Espich, executive director, will give the presentation.

“We’re reaching out to local veterans about all the benefits they may be entitled to like a service-connected disability, educational benefits, state bonuses, etc.,” said Espich, who will be joined by Jeff Henderson, service officer from the Veterans Services office.

“There are 15,000 veterans in Greene County,” Espich said. “Our goal is to service all those veterans and their families and help them with any questions or needs they may have. We can zoom conference with people and they can fill out their forms electronically and send them back.”

The Veterans Services office, 571 Ledbetter Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the benefits forum, call 937-318-8820.

The museum is at 4 E. Main St., in Fairborn.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.

