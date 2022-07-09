XCS Kindergarten registration underway

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools is holding open enrollment and kindergarten registration for students.

Both are offered online.

For families who have completed enrollment before June 10, you will receive a welcome letter mailed directly from the student’s building with basic information for the fall. For those who completed their online enrollment on June 10 or later, you will receive a welcome letter, along with your child’s screening appointment, beginning in August.

Students who’s last names that start with A-K, will start class on Monday, Aug. 22. Kindergarten students with last names that start with L-Z only, will be in class on Tuesday Aug. 23. All Kindergarten students will begin class together on Wednesday, Aug.24.

“Parents should be aware that there are various activities and programs that may take place on site throughout June and July, the elementary building offices will generally be closed this summer from June 13-July 25. Parents are asked to watch for additional information from their child’s building principal as we get into August,” said Kristy Creel, coordinator of communications.

A “complete” enrollment means that you have filled out all required forms online, and have submitted all required documents. Enrollment cannot be processed until all required information has been received.

The federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requires that any school district receiving Title I funds must notify parents of each student that they may request, and the district will provide the parents on request (in a timely manner), information regarding the professional qualifications of the student’s classroom teachers.

Requests may be emailed to [email protected] or for more information, call 937-376-2961.

