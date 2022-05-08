LeSourds receive E.J. Nutter Award

FAIRBORN — Catherine and Richard LeSourd were the recipients of the prestigious E.J. Nutter Award Friday.

But the Xenia residents credited everyone around them for making it possible.

“We did so many different types of activities, so we involved a lot of different people through the years,” Catherine said after Greene County’s annual report to the community. “The best part of it was all the people that came and said yes. And they became a part of all of it. If we hadn’t had those, (we) wouldn’t have heard (our) name up here for sure.”

Modesty appreciated.

But the LeSourds have personified volunteerism for years.

And years.

It began in the early 1970s when Catherine began a still-active association with Greene Memorial Hospital. In 1993 she served as general chairwoman of the campaign to raise funds for the linear accelerator, which destroys cancer cells, and later was appointed to the Greene Medical Foundation, of which she is currently secretary. Catherine was also active in TWIG 39 (Together With Important Goals) of children’s hospital.

Catherine has also been involved with First Frontier, Blue Jacket, the American Cancer Society Xenia Residential Crusade, United Voluntary Services, and the annual Christmas Toy Drive.

Richard has been involved in the Xenia community as a member of the Kiwanis for more than 50 years and a member of the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce. He has also been a “generous” supporter of GMH, Xenia Educational Endowment Fund, the Xenia High School athletic programs, the chamber of commerce, the historical society, Blue Jacket outdoor theater, the YMCA, and others in their fundraising efforts.

And coming as no surprise, the LeSourds have received many honors including the Annual Maggie Award, Lady of the Year by Xenia City Council, Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame induction, and the Kiwanis Walter Zeller Fellowship Award. Both received the F.M. Torrence Award from the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce as well.

The E.J. Nutter Award is likely their crowning achievement.

“This was unbelievable and we were so honored,” Catherine said. “This meant a whole lot to both my husband and me for sure. I just was so happy to see so many people because we haven’t been around with the pandemic so this was just a very special occasion. This was a very meaningful day, very special day.”

The LeSourds wouldn’t mind hitting rewind and doing it all over, either.

“This trip we’ve taken in terms of volunteerism has been just one that we would take again if we could,” Catherine said. “If we were a little younger we’d do it all again. I just love people and I really like to help people.”

Catherine LeSourd speaks to the crowd after she and her husband, Richard, received the prestigious E.J. Nutter Award Friday. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/05/web1_IMG_6525.jpg Catherine LeSourd speaks to the crowd after she and her husband, Richard, received the prestigious E.J. Nutter Award Friday. Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News Catherine and Richard LeSourd show off their E.J. Nutter Award with family members. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/05/web1_IMG_6550.jpg Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News Catherine and Richard LeSourd show off their E.J. Nutter Award with family members.

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.