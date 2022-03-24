Toy show set for Saturday at Fairgrounds

XENIA — Still searching for that special toy of your youth like a My Little Pony, Rainbow Brite doll, or a GI Joe? Well all is not lost — the Great Ohio Toy Show is coming Saturday, March 26, to the Greene County Expo Center.

Known as one of the largest toy shows in the midwest, the event, held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will showcase hundreds of antique, vintage, and modern toys with over 500 plus tables of vendors from across the U.S. in all six buildings at the fairgrounds.

Presented by Route 68 Promotions, the show’s organizers and co-chairs, Rob and Danielle Eldridge, own and operate two toy stores in downtown Xenia. Route 68 Vintage Toys and Collectibles, 68 S. Detroit Street, and Route 68 Vintage Toy Mall, 60 S. Detroit St — located just two doors down from one another.

“This event is where you can find just about any toy you had as a child. It’s a great place to reminisce about your childhood and that special joy that brought you joy,” said Danielle Eldridge, who believes 80s-themed toys will be the most sought after this year. If you are a collector, you will probably find what you’re looking for to complete or add to your collection. It’s also a great event to bring your family to, it’s very family friendly.”

Both stores buy vintage toys, comics, and pop culture items specializing from the 70s to 90s.

Time Warp Toys and Collectibles, 20 W. Main Street, in Fairborn, has had a booth in the toy show the last five years. Known as a haven of action figures from the 80s, 90s, and present day, owners Ron and Chris Barnett specialize in wrestling figures.

“We do a lot with super hero figures since there’s been a resurgence with Marvel. Every two or three months there’s a new super hero coming out. Star Wars figures, DC Comics, anything Spiderman or Batman are still very popular” said Chris Barnett, who added Legos are still a huge attraction as well as Funko POPS figures.

General admission is $5 at the gate. Early bird admission is $10 if you arrive at 8 a.m. Kids 12 and under are free and parking is also free. For general show information or vendor table space, contact Rob Eldridge at 937-903-5606.