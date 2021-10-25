Celebrate Halloween and prepare for Christmas

FAIRBORN — The city will be having trick-or-treat and pumpkin painting at the Fairborn Farmer’s Market from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 27.

Kids can stop by participating vendors for a treat and visit the parks and recreation tent to paint a free pumpkin (while supplies last). The fire department will be onsite from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to visit with children and pass out candy. The following food trucks are anticipated: The Rolling Oasis, Momma’z Boyz, Christian Brothers Meat Company, A Cut Above Schnitzel and More, The Lumpia Queen, and Little Boijon Asian Cuisine.

Expected farmer’s market vendors are: Someone’s in the Kitchen, Someone’s in the Garden, Poppet’s Coffee, Country Connection, Gem City Bakehouse, Little Big Farm, Hive Products, Pound Cakes by Mrs. Ernestine, Field Dressed Foods, Windy Chicken Farm, Friendly Knoll Farm.

Oh Christmas tree!

It’s only October and Halloween is right around the corner, but the search for the 2021 community Christmas tree for the Hometown Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting is underway.

Fairborn residents interested in donating a tree (fir, spruce, pine, or any variety of evergreen) should call 937-754-3030 or E-mail parks@fairbornoh.gov. Provide your name, address, the approximate height of the tree, and location of the tree in the yard. Trees around hanging wires and inside fences will not be considered.

The tree should be at least 25 feet tall and must be located within the city limits. City staff evaluates all potential tree donations before selecting the community Christmas tree. Once the tree is selected, staff will remove the tree and root ball and then will put down seed.

The tree will be decorated for the holiday season and lit up during the parade on Friday, Dec. 3 beginning at 6 p.m. A sign indicating the tree donor will also be displayed with the tree. The deadline to submit a tree for consideration is 4:30 p.m. on Friday Nov. 5.