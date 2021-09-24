Feminist Health Fund Event now online silent auction

FAIRBORN — Feminist Health Fund members are holding a virtual silent auction from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

The online event, their first, will help raise awareness and funds for women’s health care costs in Greene County. Auction items were provided by local restaurants, artists, and businesses.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at Fairborn’s Spark Center on the same day and time. All proceeds go to providing funds for women’s medical costs. The Feminist Health Fund is a registered 501(c)3 organization that provides assistance to women in Greene County for health-related expenses during times of financial hardship.

To participate in the free online auction, log on to www.feministhealthfund.org and follow the link to the silent auction. Bidding will end at 8:30 p.m. and items will be delivered to auction winners.

“We’d like to thank Wheat Penny, the Winds, Yellow Springs Toy Company, and the Green Canopy Group for their sponsorship,” said Alex Klug, vice-president of the eight-member board.

The group assists with cancer treatment costs, hearing-aids, and other medically-related items/costs. For more information contact Klug at 937-767-8949.

By Karen Rase krase@aimmediamidwest.com

