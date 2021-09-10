Women’s Hall of Fame luncheon cancelled

BEAVERCREEK — The Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame has cancelled its public induction ceremony due to increases in COVID cases.

The decision was made after consultation with all five 2021 honorees: Cassie Barlow, Rebecca Morgann, Marlene Labig, Mary Gail Simpson, and Carolyn Tipps.

The luncheon ceremony was scheduled for Sept. 25 at Walnut Grove Country Club, but now the 2021 honorees will be inducted and recognized in a small, private, invitation-only event so that protocols to better insure safety and comfort for all attendees can be followed.

The event planning committee in a release said it looks forward to making it a special day for the honorees celebrating their induction into the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame.

All reservations checks previously received will be returned to the sender. For more information, contact Ann Byrd at 937-429-1805.

The Hall of Fame inductees and recognized individuals are selected on the basis of their contributions that have provided county-wide, state, national, or international impact. Achievement for recognition may have been in the arts, humanities, business, industry, agriculture, health, government, politics, sports, education, homemaking, the media, volunteer activities, distinguished personal achievements, or any other specified area.

Nominees must be native-born Greene Countians or currently residing in the county (a 10-year residency is required). Nominations made be made any time at https://www.greenecountyohio.gov/789/Greene-County-Womens-Hall-of-Fame.