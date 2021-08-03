Halasz named editor of GC papers

XENIA — Scott Halasz has been promoted to managing editor of the Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald and Beavercreek News-Current.

Halasz has been with the Greene County News Group since February 2014, covering local government, schools, courts, sports, and breaking news.

“We are excited Scott accepted this position,” said General Manager Barbara VandeVenter. “He has a wealth of experience in the newspaper business and in Greene County specifically.”

Halasz will oversee the editorial side of the three papers while continuing to write stories as well.

“I’m extremely grateful that Barbara, regional vice president Lane Moon, and the owners of AIM Media Midwest have entrusted me with this position,” Halasz said. “The Gazette, Daily-Herald, and News-Current have a long history in Greene County and I’m proud to be a part of it.”